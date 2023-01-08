In the latter half of 2022, many social media users couldn’t help but take notice of the concerning headlines following Cara Delevingne. In September, a video of the model acting erratically surfaced online, causing friends and fans to express their concerns. Specifically, some were worrying that she may be abusing drugs, causing her to act oddly.

At the time, reports came out claiming the 30-year-old’s friends were “desperate” to get her into rehab. Her close pal, Barbie star Margot Robbie was crying while leaving the beauty’s residence in the fall. According to an insider, there was a “good reason” for her emotional outburst.

Cara Delevingne is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

In the following months, the foreigner took part in various overseas events, including the Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, she made a noteworthy appearance in Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty fashion show.

For that, Delevingne donned a flowing cobalt blue top on the red carpet, paired with black mini shorts. The real magic, though, came when she took to the stage in the Bad Gal’s famous lingerie brand.

It seems that walking the runway once again has helped the Paper Towns actress gain her confidence back. To kick off the new year, she shared a sultry snap on her Instagram Story. It was taken from the confines of a cozy-but-snowy cabin.

@caradelevingne/Instagram Stories

In the image, a nude body poses in a perfect headstand. The face remains anonymous due to the furniture. However, fans have pointed out that the tattoos on the figure’s ribs obviously match Delevingne’s.

The photo is likely to raise some eyebrows. Thankfully, they’ll be far less dramatic than those concerned about her 2022 antics. Elsewhere on her profile, she let followers know that she’s been having fun axe throwing and galivanting in the snow as well.

Read more about Cara Delevingne’s past struggles here, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

[Via]