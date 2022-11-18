If there’s one thing you can undoubtedly count on from Rihanna, it’s a sexy serve.

The 34-year-old reminded her fanbase of this all throughout her pregnancy earlier this year. While she took some time out of the spotlight after giving birth, the Barbadian-born star is now back on top and making her presence felt in every area of her career – from lyrics to lingerie.

Rihanna attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

After a painfully lengthy (for her biggest listeners, anyway) musical hiatus, Rih has shared two new songs in recent weeks. Firstly, we heard “Lift Me Up,” and later, the Fenty Beauty founder gave us “Born Again.” Both of the beautiful tracks were a part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Elsewhere in the world of music, the Good Girl Gone Bad artist has been preparing for her impending Super Bowl Halftime performance in February. It remains unclear if she plans to sing her newest arrivals to the crowd, or if we’ll have received even more new tracks to enjoy by then.

While she wasn’t in the studio for several years, Rihanna kept herself busy with several other endeavours. Among them is her billion-dollar lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, which she often explicitly models herself on social media.

Following the premiere of her fourth-ever Savage X Fenty fashion show, the multihyphenate continues to promote her new collection with a sexy IG Reel. On Thursday (November 17), the sultry clip landed, and its been living rent-free in her follower’s minds ever since.

Throughout the various clips, we see the Bad Gal posing in a Renaissance Rose Corset Dress, which she paired with the Renaissance Rose Fingerless Gloves and black over-the-knee boots.

Friends were quick to let Rihanna know how her newest upload made them feel. “I’m wearing this on Thanksgiving,” “London” rapper BIA wrote along with several fire emojis.

“I feel like I just walked in on something,” someone else joked.

Check Rihanna’s latest thirst trap out for yourself below, and visit HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

