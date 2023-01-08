This past Friday (January 6), Atlanta’s Yung Mal dropped off some heat in the form of his new “Gah Damn” single. The track marks the rising rapper’s first release since last July’s “Right Back Out,” and finds him flexing about the many luxuries in his life.

From the size of his girl’s bodacious behind to countless stacks of cash, the young rhymer chiefly makes it known that he’s living the dream. Above all else, the song makes one thing abundantly clear – Mal is back, and he means business.

Recording artist Yung Mal attends the Yung Mal Meet And Greet on March 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The accompanying music video finds the southern rapper obviously iced out in plenty of flashy jewelry. His various fits are black and white in colour and help him stay looking fresh as he unquestionably takes over the streets of Atlanta. Elsewhere, we see the rapper sitting back in sports cars, showing off hundreds of bills, and paying tribute to a fallen friend.

According to a press release, Mal has a new project dropping in the coming weeks. The last time he fed his fans with so much music was in 2021, with the arrival of 1.5 Way Or No Way.

That effort boasted guest features from G Herbo, Pooh Shiesty, Lil Gotit, BIG30, and others. Needless to say, his roster of collaborators for the upcoming effort will likely only be more impressive.

Stream Yung Mal’s “Gah Damn” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, you can find more new music releases on our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update here.

Quotable Lyrics:

12 all on my d*ck, gah damn

My bitch ass so fat, gah damn

I lost my dawg to the streets, gah damn

Hundred racks and it’s all blue, gah damn

N*ggas ain’t keepin’ it real but I am

Do shit in real life, I don’t post on the ‘gram

