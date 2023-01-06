A publishing company is coming for Lil Uzi Vert in court over a sample used in “Strawberry Peels” ft. Young Thug and Gunna.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Lil Uzi Vert attends Any Given Sunday With Future at Harbor New York City on September 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

According to TMZ, Sun City Publishing filed a lawsuit against Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Gunna, and the song’s producer, Wheezy, on claims that they stole the sample from the group Blackout’s 1995 single, “Dim Da Lights.” Atlantic Records and Generation Now are also named in the lawsuit.

Sun City claims no one reached out to them to authorize the use of “Dim Da Lights” on “Strawberry Peels.” However, the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper’s song reached 39M Spotify streams and 4M YouTube streams. Sun City said the song likely generated upwards of $1M in revenue, which they’re now seeking in damages.

So far, none of the involved parties have publicly commented on the lawsuit. “Strawberry Peels” appeared on the 2020 deluxe edition of Eternal Atake, also known as Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Lil Uzi Vert performs during Rolling Loud NYC at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert’s continued to tease the release of his forthcoming Pink Tape. After blessing fans with Red & White last summer, the Philly rapper recently offered an update on the follow-up to Eternal Atake. An alleged leak convo with Lil Uzi hit timelines this week, revealing the project would drop in February. There’s no confirmation that it’s true but we hope that it is.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates on Pink Tape. Check out the two songs below and let us know your thoughts.

