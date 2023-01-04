Over the course of the past few years, Metro Boomin has been one of the hottest go-to producers for some of the best rappers in the game.

On top of producing full-length projects for artists like 21 Savage and Big Sean, he also puts together impressive compilations with an array of artists on his own albums.

GQ Hype celebrates Metro Boomin in New York City at Public Records on December 08, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for GQ)

On Tuesday (January 3), the “Ric Flair Drip” producer randomly took to his Twitter account to share the original version of Drake and 21 Savage’s “Knife Talk.” Of course, the song is from 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and is a fan favorite.

However, the beat was originally just a collaboration between the Savage Mode artists. The original title for the song, “Gang Sh*t” is appropriate, considering the repetition of this phrase on the hook.

21 Savage – Gang Shit (Knife Talk OG)_ES Stem Mix R3 Master.wav – https://t.co/qsHgwVufSu https://t.co/S2SqLEORQB — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) January 3, 2023

As a result of Drake not appearing on the original, the second verse from the “Glock In My Lap” rapper is extended. The song was first meant to be on Metro and 21’s SAVAGE MODE II. However, the Atlanta native explained to DJ Akademiks that the 6 God heard the song only a few days before CLB‘s release. He subsequently added his own verses, putting it onto the album as a last-minute addition.

“He did his verse the day before the album came out. I had that song. That song was supposed to go on Savage Mode II, but something was just telling me, hold on to it,” explains the 30-year-old.

Evidently, Metro and Drizzy continue to be locked in together. Just a couple of days ago, the “One Dance” artist’s unreleased verse on “Stance” leaked on social media. The song already features Travis Scott and Young Thug. Obviously, it didn’t make the final cut of Metro’s latest album, HEROES & VILLAINS. Check out the verse in the tweet below.

Metro Boomin kept this Drake verse from us? Yeah I need this version of Trance out now🔥 pic.twitter.com/UNI7CXYqhN — Luis (@luisalvarezzz_) January 4, 2023

Furthermore, the 29-year-old also has a production credit on “More M’s” off of the Toronto star’s latest album. Of course, this is the 21 Savage collab, Her Loss.

What are your thoughts on the OG version? Do you prefer it over the one that we officially got on CLB? Comment below. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest music news.

[via]