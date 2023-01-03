An OnlyFans creator who starred in Shy Glizzy’s “White Girl” music video accused the rapper of sexual misconduct.

Sky Bri recently sat down with No Jumper where she shared her account of the video shoot for “White Girl.” She explained that she knew Glizzy for years before she agreed to star in the visual for the viral song. She said Glizzy’s never created issues for her in the past. However, she claimed that he was particularly flirty this time around. “His personality that day was just weird. He was just being sketchy,” she said.

BALTIMORE, MD – FEBRUARY 13: Rapper Shy Glizzy “Jefe” performs live onstage at Coppin State University Homecoming on February 13, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

However, a big reason why she agreed to appear in the video is that she loved the song when she was younger. At the time, she said that he haggled her down from the standard $5,000 rate to $3,000 to star in his video.

Afterward, she claims Shy Glizzy and his crew cornered her and pressured her to take an unknown pill.

“When it got dark out, he cornered me in the kitchen with his little posse and convinced me to do this pill,” she said. “And I don’t know what the pill was. I said ‘no’ a million times. Eventually, I was like, ‘Okay, whatever.’”

However, Bri’s experience on the set of “White Girl became even more uncomfortable as the evening went on. She alleged that, at one point, Shy Glizzy attempted to have her perform fellatio on him. Once she refused, he said he wasn’t going to pay her anymore.

“I was getting ready to leave and he comes in and he pulls me on to the bed and I look down and his dick is out,” Sky said. “And he’s like, ‘Suck it.’ And I said no and he’s like, ‘Lick it,’ and I said no and he said, ‘Then you’re fine with not getting paid?’ And I said yeah and I just got up and went downstairs and got the director.”

The director, Whipalo, ensured that she got home safe without any issues. However, she revealed that Shy Glizzy reached out to her after she put him on blast for withdrawing payment.

Shy Glizzy dropped the “White Girl” video eight years after the song’s initial release. Thanks to the powers of TikTok, the single garnered newfound attention that helped propel it to platinum status.