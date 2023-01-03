Rolling Stone listed the 200 greatest singers of all time, earlier this week, leaving off several noteworthy artists. Among the biggest names not to be included were Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, and Nat King Cole.

The selections resulted in quite a bit of backlash from readers on social media. Rolling Stone appeared to respond to the comments afterward in a tweet sharing the article on Monday.

TOPSHOT – Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the opening night of her new world tour “Courage” at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, on September 18, 2019. (Photo by Alice Chiche / AFP) (Photo by ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent,” the publication wrote.

The top ten selections include Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, Otis Redding, and Al Green.

As for how Rolling Stone made their selections, they cited an artist’s “originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

Despite not cracking the top 200, Dion is one of the most accomplished singers of all time. She’s won five Grammys, six AMAs, seven Billboard Awards, as well as much more. Seven of her albums have sold at least 10 million copies worldwide. Only a small list of female artists have been able to so.

“Celine Dion is not on the list? Just pack it up and pretend this didn’t happen,” one user tweeted at Rolling Stone.

Another wrote: “Y’all really trying to convince us that Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey are better at singing than Kelly Clarkson and THEE CELINE DION???”

Check out Rolling Stone’s full list of the 200 greatest singers of all time below.

