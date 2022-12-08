In an emotional, transparent video shared on Instagram, Celine Dion reveals health issues that caused her to amend her world tour. The music icon has been a global sensation for decades as her classic hits are considered a soundtrack to an era of music history. It has been argued that she is one of the greatest vocalists of her generation, if not beyond, but she revealed she has quietly batted Stiff Person Syndrome.

“The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” Dion said. “I have to admit it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing, it’s what I’ve done all my life.”

According to reports, Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare neurological disease that causes painful spasms and increasing muscle stiffness. This can be triggered by various factors, including changes in temperature or weather, as well as loud noises.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time,” said the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker. “And it’s also been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

Additionally, only one in one million people are diagnosed with the disease.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sadly, Dion’s condition has caused her to postpone the European leg of her world tour until 2024. Several dates have been canceled indefinitely.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better,” she also said. “I’m working with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again.”

In 2021, Dion reportedly suffered spasms while rehearsing for her anticipated Las Vegas residency. In the end, it was canceled altogether.

Revisit Celine Dion’s mega-hit “My Heart Will Go On” from the blockbuster film Titanic below.

