Blaine Gabbert is currently being heralded as a hero right now thanks to what he did on Thursday night with his brothers. He and his brothers were riding some jet skis in Hillsborough Bay when they saw a helicopter crash into the water. There were four people in the helicopter, including the pilot, 28-year-old Hunter Hupp, and his parents Wes and Lisa.

Subsequently, Gabbert immediately went into motion as he called for first responders. Additionally, he drove over to the crash and saved all four people from drowning. The beach was nearby, so he drove them back, and everyone ultimately survived.

Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Blaine Gabbert Speaks

Following this act of heroism, every media person wanted to speak to Gabbert today. He went into detail about how he was able to get everyone out, while also crediting the first responders for all of their hard work.

“I was just right place, right time, I guess,” Gabbert explained, via Sports Illustrated. “… I got two on my jet ski, my brothers got one. The pilot was still in the water, and that was when you guys [Tampa police and fire departments] pulled up and I dragged him a little bit towards the boat and he got on. Luckily we were probably 250 meters from the beach, so we got them to the beach. The fire department, everybody was there, and the rest is history.

“… It wasn’t me, it was just my brothers and I out having fun. Credit goes to these guys [Tampa first responders], because if they weren’t there in the nick of time, it could have turned out bad.”

After a helicopter crashed into the bay yesterday, @BlaineGabbert and his brothers, who were on jet skis, were instrumental in the rescue. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sg2pD1MM4Q — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 30, 2022

Overall, this is a truly incredible story. Although it could have been deadly, four people have been saved because of Gabbert’s quick thinking. Hopefully, he gets the credit he deserves for this.

