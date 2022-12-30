If you are a Lakers fan, you know that this team needs some help right now. Sure, they have Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. However, AD is always injured and it seems like LeBron has to carry every night. This is not sustainable, and if they want to make the playoffs, a trade has to be made.

Unfortunately, there are not a lot of players to trade for right now. Most of the best players in the league are cemented on their teams. Furthermore, no one is asking for trades right now. Even players like Bradley Beal in impossible situations don’t want out.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards in action during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on December 22, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Lakers Like Beal

Despite Beal’s standing in Washington, it seems like the Lakers want to make some sort of deal happen. According to Marc Stein, teams around the NBA believe that the Lakers are currently stockpiling their assets. This is all in the event that Beal decides he wants to get out of Washington.

“Some rival teams believe that the Lakers want to try to keep their two most coveted trade assets in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star — like Washington’s Bradley Beal — materializes suddenly,” Stein explained.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards goes to the basket against De’Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at Golden 1 Center on December 23, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Overall, this is a very unlikely outcome for the Lakers. They simply do not have the negotiating power to get anything done. Not to mention, Beal will likely want to stay in Washington.

