As 2022 comes to a close, NBA YoungBoy is keeping his foot on the gas. Just last week, he dropped off his eighth project of the year, Lost Files.

On Wednesday (December 28), he returns to drop off yet another single, “Letter To Big Dump.” The song serves as the Baton Rouge native’s tribute to his late friend, Big Dump. He was tragically shot and killed four years ago, in 2018.

Throughout the track’s nearly nine-minute runtime, the 23-year-old candidly reflects on losing people close to him. Moreover, he addresses the effects that these losses have on him. Drums are noticeably absent from the beat, as YoungBoy instead opts to get deep over a simple guitar loop.

“Look inside my eyes, I know they seen evil / But I been this way since I was a child and I feel I’m the one who deserve to leave here / I had a conversation with the man who contracted your life to be gone / I hope you seen my progress and glad I’m movin’ on, I’m grown” the Baton Rouge native sings explicitly in the first verse.

He dedicates the outro to addressing Dump directly, talking in a stream-of-conscious manner. “I’m over here, I’m gettin’ myself together, Dump / I’m startin’ the real n*gga, I’m too real / I’m holdin’ it down, man, I know, I know for a fact, you proud,” he says.

Although the new track is yet to arrive on streaming platforms, make sure to listen to it on YouTube above for now. Comment your thoughts on the song afterwards. Finally, make sure to tune into our newest holiday playlist here.

Quotable Lyrics:

They think I’m crazy from all this pain runnin’ deep through me

All the hurtful things, I just sit ’round and play like I don’t see

Give up all these things for to feel my grandma kiss on me

Broke down and I cried, ran to the bathroom, Jaz followed behind

