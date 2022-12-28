Lil Baby rewarded a fan who helped him following a car accident by throwing a stack of cash his way. The wholesome moment was shared in a post on TikTok, earlier this week.

“I ain’t seen her over there,” Baby explained in the clip as he stands on the side of the road. “I was in that truck!”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 17: Lil Baby performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The woman who posted the clip’s husband apparently helped Baby move the car and change its tire. Another clip shows Baby on the ground holding a car jack and assessing the damage. According to the TikTok, Baby then “blessed” the poster’s husband with a stack of cash. He also posed for pictures with family as they flexed the money.

Baby certainly has money to spare with him finishing up one of the most successful years of his career. He ends 2022 having had 40 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. The number leaves him in a tie with Drake for the most among all artists.

He shared his latest album, It’s Only Me, back in October. The project features appearances from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty.

All 23 songs from the album debuted on the Hot 100. In doing so, Baby became just the third artist ever to have their entire album land on the chart after release. He also became the youngest solo artist to do so.

Additionally, Baby helmed his own song for the 2022 Qatar World Cup titled “The World Is Yours To Take.”

Check out the TikTok featuring Lil Baby below.

