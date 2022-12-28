Rebecca Scofield, a professor at the University of Idaho, is suing a TikTok user for accusing her of the fatal stabbings of four students, last month. Scofield teaches history at the university while focusing on gender, sexuality, and the American West.

Scofield is accusing the TikToker, Ashley Guillard, of defamation and wants reimbursement for all applicable legal fees.

Entry sign into the University of Idaho campus in Moscow Idaho. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“Defendant Ashley Guillard—a purported internet sleuth—decided to use the community’s pain for her online self-promotion,” the lawsuit states.

It adds that Guillard “posted many videos on TikTok falsely stating that Plaintiff Rebecca Scofield (a professor at the University) participated in the murders because she was romantically involved with one of the victims.”

Wendy Olson, an attorney representing Scofield, addressed the lawsuit in a statement provided to CBS News on Tuesday.

“What’s even worse is that these untrue statements create safety issues for the Professor and her family,” Olson wrote. “They also further compound the trauma that the families of the victims are experiencing and undermine law enforcement efforts to find the people responsible in order to provide answers to the families and the public. Professor Scofield twice sent cease and desist letters to Ms. Guillard, but Ms. Guillard has continued to make false statements, knowing they are false. Thus, this lawsuit became necessary to protect Professor Scofield’s safety and her reputation.”

Guillard responded to the lawsuit in a TikTok video posted on Friday. In the clip, she further theorizes about Scofield’s involvement in the killings.

As for the crime itself, the four students were all killed at a rental home near campus on November 13. Police have yet to make any arrests no identify any suspects.

Ashley Guillard has previously posted videos about the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, as well as other killings.

