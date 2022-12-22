As a father of seven, Future is certainly a busy man behind the scenes. He’s also evidently no stranger to baby mama drama.

However, Jakobi Wilburn, the 39-year-old’s first-born son, recently spoke out about what it’s really like to have him as his dad.

Rapper Future performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with The Progress Report, the 20-year-old discusses what his childhood was like before his dad made it big.

“It was regular. Going to school, had all the KDs, Lebrons, Nike outfits. It was cool though, I still played outside every day, had bikes, went to the park, movies, did everything [that] everybody else was doing. It wasn’t really different until it got like, ‘that’s your dad?!’ I’m still the same Kobi, sh*t. Nothing really changed but the status, for real,” he says.

He also went on to talk about the ways in which his dad supports him in making his own music. When asked what his reaction was when he told the “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ” rapper that he wanted to be an artist, he says it was first met with skepticism.

“He [was] kinda like, ‘yeah right. You don’t wanna do music. You just wanna do it ’cause I do it.’ It’s like, no! I wanna do it ’cause I wanna do it. But he was like, ‘show me that you wanna do it ’cause you wanna do it.’ Ever since then, I was in the studio every single day,” he admits.

“I’m up here longer than him. He come up here and I’ve been up here. He’s leaving and I’m still in there. He just sees me building up my music, like ‘you got hundreds of songs now! You really want it.’ So he’s fully on board with it now,” he later continued.

Wilburn makes music under his artist name, King Kobi. One of his songs from earlier this year, “40 FLOORS UP” features Homixide Gang.

2022 has been yet another busy and successful year for the “Mask Off” rapper. His ninth studio album, I NEVER LIKED YOU, arrived in April and subsequently received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

He capped off his dominant year by reportedly splurging on a $7.5 million Bentley-branded condo in Florida.

How long do you think it will be until Future decides to collaborate on some music with his son?

