Chris Paul Jr. is the young son of Chris Paul. As we have seen lately, the sons of famous NBA stars are making quite an impression on the court. For instance, Bronny and Bryce James are making LeBron proud. Additionally, Kiyan Anthony already has an offer to go to Carmelo’s Alma Mater, Syracuse.

Paul Jr., on the other hand, is only in middle school. He still has a lot of time to grow into an amazing basketball player. However, he is certainly making great strides. For instance, the Phoenix Suns star’s son was on the court recently for a middle school showcase that will turn heads.

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns controls the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on December 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Chrs Paul Jr. Highlight Tape

In the video clip down below, you can find the highlight tape for Chris Paul Jr. This video was posted by Ball Is Life on Twitter, and it runs for about a minute. Additionally, it appears as though this was part of the National Middle School Combine. Chris Paul was in attendance, as this is an event put on by the man himself.

Chris Paul Jr. could be seen displaying some solid handles, as he had defenders second-guessing themselves. Moreover, the young ballplayer made some impressive shots at the rim, and we’re sure CP3 was proud. Overall, his son has a ton of talent and will definitely excel at the high school level.

When Chris Paul is your father, it can be said that you are receiving some amazing coaching. Of course, it is too early to tell just how far his son will go, however, the future is certainly bright for him.

Let us know what you think of Chris Paul Jr.’s highlights, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the basketball world.

[Via]