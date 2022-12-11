Among the many new albums that came in this New Music Friday is a must-listen cut from Rasheed Chappell. On December 9th, the New Jersey artist shared his A Portrait Of project, complete with 11 songs that find him reflecting on the ups and downs of his life so far.

Production from Little Vic provides a release full of soulful sonics that only get better thanks to the east coast star’s contemplative lyrics. Many of his rhymes markedly include honest thoughts, career insights, and hopes for a brighter future.

“This album arose from a place of loss and mourning with Rasheed’s father passing away earlier this year,” a press release explains. Because of this shocking loss, Chappell was left with no choice but to assume a new role within his family’s dynamic.

Though the pain was undeniably hard, it ultimately inspired him to create A Portrait Of. Before releasing the album, the TRUST Gang member shared singles like “Manna From Heaven” and “Narcan,” the former of which earned a shoutout on Joe Budden’s podcast.

On “Two Masters,” Chappell’s wordplay shines while he paints a vivid but daunting photo of what it was like to grow up in Jersey. His stories detail previously hustling to achieve success, losing those closest to him, and being “forced to fight for survival.”

Additionally, for those seeking a more romantic joint, “Save Room” is a perfect recommendation. Consequently, the song is all about maintaining intimate relationships and boasts plenty of soulful instrumentation.

Finally, stream Rasheed Chappell’s A Portrait Of on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your top three favourite tracks are in the comments.

A Portrait Of Tracklist: