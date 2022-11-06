The year is quickly coming to a close, but not before more hip-hop stars share incredible new albums with their fans to wrap up 2022. Yet another artist to announce a full-length project on the way in the coming weeks is New Jersey’s Rasheed Chappell, who broke the big news alongside the arrival of his “Manna From Heaven” single.

Describing a dark and drug-riddled environment over the Little Vic-produced beat, RC rhymes to listeners, “Liquor stores, white dope fiends speakin’ on Fentanyl / Teeth missin’ out of they mouth, smell like the day before / Days of war, army fatigue, you know the uniform / Heat tucked right in they jeans, my n*ggas keep it on ’em.”

The “Sinners & Saints” hitmaker is best known for his work within TRUST Gang alongside 38 Spesh, Ransom, Che Noir, and others, but on his upcoming release, A Portrait Of, it looks like we’ll be getting 12 solo tracks from the lyricist.

“On his forthcoming album, Rasheed Chappell delivers soulful sonics, piercingly honest thoughts, and deep reflections surrounding his career, life, and high hopes for a brighter future,” a press release teases of the quickly approaching album.

Other recent arrivals from the hip-hop veteran include “Stone Cold” with B.a Badd and Bub Styles, “RaMu$” featuring The Musalini and 38 Spesh, as well as his appearance on Reckonize Real’s “Foreign Cars AMG” alongside Freeway and Ufo Fev.

Stream “Manna From Heaven” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and mark your calendar for December 9th so you don’t miss Rasheed Chappell’s A Portrait Of album.

Quotable Lyrics:

Liquor stores, white dope fiends speakin’ on Fentanyl

Teeth missin’ out of they mouth, smell like the day before

Days of war, army fatigue, you know the uniform

Heat tucked right in they jeans, my n*ggas keep it on ’em