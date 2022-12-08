Metro Boomin says that he had initially planned to work with Takeoff for three songs on his new album, Heroes and Villains. The late Migos rapper was shot and killed back in November before the two could fully collaborate. Instead. Metro was able to get Takeoff on “Feel The Fiyaaaah.”

Metro Boomin spoke about working with Takeoff during a sit-down with GQ published on Wednesday.

“I was already gonna make sure anything with anybody on here is crazy, but it became more of a responsibility, like, ‘I gotta make sure I do my boys justice, even beyond music,’” he says. “These are my real brothers. I love Thug, I love Gunna, I love Take. I’ve known Take for so long, ten years, from when we were both 18. We took our first trip to L.A. together, me, Sonny Digital, Migos.”

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 08: Metro Boomin attends the 2016 BMI Holiday Party at Rose Bar on December 8, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Elsewhere in the interview, Metro discussed other artists he’s worked with. In particular, the iconic producer spoke about the negative response to his album with Big Sean, Double of Nothing.

“I still do like the album and I’m not gonna get into how people try to do Big Sean or treat him online, which I know played a big part of it,” Metro says. “I know a lot of those songs or a lot of the shit that he said, if another huge rapper or rappers similar to him said it, they would just let it slide.”

Metro released Heroes and Villains on December 2, four years after his debut studio album. The new project features Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Thug, the Weeknd, and more in addition to Takeoff.

[Via]