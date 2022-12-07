Lizzo scored another big win this week. The “Rumors” singer received the People’s Champion Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Award on Tuesday. Lizzo’s mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson, added to the special moment by presenting her daughter with the trophy. In her presentation speech, Shari gushed about her daughter’s innate confidence throughout her life.

“[Lizzo] has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy,” Shari shared. “I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor. I am so proud of her.” The 34-year old singer joined her mom on stage to accept the prestigious honor. During her acceptance speech, Lizzo honored her mom, as well as 17 activists, whom she brought onstage with her.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Lizzo (R) and her mother attend Lizzo’s plaque presentation at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

“To be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. Ever since the beginning of my career I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. Tonight, I’m sharing this honor.” NBC’s SVP of Entertainment, Cassandra Tryon, sang Lizzo’s praises in a press release before the big show.

“Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide. She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond.” Tryon added that it’s Lizzo’s “commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion.’”

The Grammy Award winning star is constantly giving fans a glimpse in to her mega star career. Earlier this week, she released her HBO documentary Love, Lizzo, which gives millions of “Lizzbians” an inside look into her life. Her live show Lizzo: Live in Concert will also premiere this month on HBO. Check out Lizzo’s emotional speech above.

