Several popular producers spoke out in response to DJ Khaled’s resurfaced controversial comments on Fruity Loops. Khaled had criticized the digital software during an appearance on Hot 97 back in 2015.

“Producing changed. They made Logic, they made Fruity Loops,” Khaled said at the time. “It’s called: too easy, it’s called: you tell a computer what to program, that’s why you see everybody is a producer and a DJ now.”

“But it takes a great producer like me to tell them, ‘The sounds is garbage, they’re fake, don’t fall for the trap,’” he further added.

Hit-Boy was one of the producers to come forward to disagree with Khaled’s take. On Twitter, he revealed that he made multiple songs for Khaled as well as Kanye on FL Studio.

“I produced ‘theraflu’ and ‘wish you would’ for khaled and kanye fully off FL studio,” Hit-Boy wrote.

Later, Cardo chimed in with an opinion of his own.

“N***a shut up,” the producer wrote., before adding, “He don’t know shit he talking about.”

Cardo has produced several hit songs including Drake’s “God’s Plan” as well as Travis Scott’s “goosebumps.”

On the other hand, one artist to take Khaled’s side is CyHi The Prynce.

“I’m just saying I can tell as a artist if you hand painted it or it’s a print,” CyHi wrote on Twitter, before adding, “Ain’t nothing wrong with McDonald’s my n***a if you a McDonald’s n***a!!!! But I’m a 5 star Michelin Restaurant n***a!!!”

DJ Khaled hasn’t commented on the resurfaced clip and it’s unclear if he still feels the same way as he did seven years ago.

Check out Khaled’s comments below as well as the backlash.

How you feel about this ? pic.twitter.com/PyDbqemxVj — JORDON LUMLEY (@jordonlumley) November 26, 2022

i produced “theraflu” and “wish you would” for khaled and kanye fully off FL studio https://t.co/l2AMNn0ZgK — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) November 28, 2022

i stand in solidarity with my brothers on fl studio. you guys don’t deserve this slander. — romil (@romilhemnani) November 29, 2022

I’m just saying I can tell as a artist if you hand painted it or it’s a print 🤷🏽‍♂️ ain’t nothing wrong with McDonald’s my nigga if you a McDonald’s nigga!!!! But I’m a 5 star Michelin Restaurant nigga!!! To each it’s own https://t.co/wDv6o9g1kG — CYHI (@CyhiOfficial) November 29, 2022

