fl studio
- Tech7 Best DAWs for Hip-Hop (Ranked)Explore the top 7 DAWs for hip-hop production, ranked. From FL Studio to Reason, find the perfect tool to create your next big track.By Jake Skudder
- TechBest Beat-Making Software 2023Explore the top beat-making software of 2023. Unleash your creativity with Ableton Live, FL Studio, and GarageBand. Start making beats today!By Jake Skudder
- MusicHit-Boy, Cardo, & More Challenge DJ Khaled For Fruity Loops CommentsSeveral producers have criticized DJ Khaled's resurfaced comments on FL Studio.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake & Wheezy Dapped Up In Wyoming Before Creating Lil Baby's "Yes Indeed"The making of "Yes Indeed" according to producer Wheezy.By Devin Ch
- MusicNew Drake Single Produced By Murda Beatz Is Coming SoonDrake hopped on Instagram to announce details regarding his follow-up single.By Devin Ch
- SongsLil Peep's Producer Smokeasac Details Creation Of "Benz Truck"Smokeasac specifies what went into making "Benz Truck" with Lil Peep.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBehind The Beat: Montell2099 & 21 Savage's "Hunnid On The Drop"Montell2099 takes us behind the beat.By Mitch Findlay