Juelz Santana says that he deserves free clothes from Supreme for helping to popularize the iconic brand. The Dipset rapper spoke about the brand with Jim Jones during an appearance on No Jumper.

The conversation began with Santana and Jones noticing that host Adam 22 was wearing a Supreme shirt featuring the two rappers on it. Supreme released the shirt back in 2006.

As for how the shirt came together, Jones later revealed Supreme offered them $15,000 to pose for the piece.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Juelz Santana performs at the Grungy Gentleman presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Pier 59 Studios on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Grungy Gentleman)

“I just wish we knew that factor of it,” Santana said, before adding, “At the time we didn’t know that and they were allowed to capitalize on us. I don’t hold no grudges, but I do think we should be a little bit more… It’s not about money for us or ‘Y’all owe us;’ if y’all wanna throw us something, you know what it is, we here.”

It isn’t the first time the Dipset rappers have said that haven’t been properly compensated for the success of Supreme. In an Instagram post from 2018, Jim Jones previously called out the brand, as noted by GQ.

“They owe us piece of th [sic] company,” Jones wrote at the time. “Rappers n my black people had no idea wht Supreme was…they new who dipset was lol.”

The No Jumper interview comes following Juelz Santana’s recent announcement that he’ll be releasing a new mixtape in December.

“FRIENDLY!!! Dropping Next Week MOTION!! Mixtape Dropping Next MONTH… Lets Go #ICFMF #WeInMotion #BackOutSide,” Santana wrote on Instagram, earlier this month.

Check out Juelz Santana and Jim Jones’ appearance on No Jumper below.

