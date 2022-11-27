Of the many rappers coming out of Texas in recent years, Wacotron is undeniably one of the most exciting. This weekend, Southside’s protege has chiefly returned with his follow-up to 2021’s Smokin Texas, which he has called Out The Blue.

The 11-track record landed earlier last week, on November 22nd. While the rising stars handles the majority of titles on his own, he had Derez De’Shon assist him on “Switch.” Additionally, Doe Boy helped out with the third title, “Televised,” which is already emerging as a favourite amongst fans.

Waco’s new work was accordingly produced mostly by Southside and 808 Mafia in their signature heavy trap style. Throughout his rhymes, the lyricist “shares harrowing tales about life on the streets of Waco, weaving pearls of street wisdom and sly turns-of-phrase.”

Noteworthy songs from the tracklist include Texas club anthem “Let Em Know,” as well as the guitar-laden “The Blues,” on which the recording artist attempts to take his sound in a new direction.

Correspondingly with his mixtape, Wacotron gave fans a DJ Black Messiah-directed visual for “Game Time.” The track boasts production from Project X and finds our rapper unleashing across the beat. “I’m quarterback and I’m picking the blitz up,” he assures listeners.

Aside from his full-length release this month, we’ve previously heard from the southern superstar on several singles throughout the year. “Raw” and “Free Mason” are among them, with each title earning over four million streams on Spotify so far.

Stream Wacotron’s Out The Blue on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know your thoughts in the comments. Finally, make sure to check back in with HNHH later for more new music releases.

Out The Blue Tracklist:

Out The Blue Drop Televised (feat. Doe Boy) Game Time Let Em Know Waco Drive The Blues Time Switch (feat. Derez De’Shon) Let Me Find Out Time Is Money

