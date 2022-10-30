Raw Youngin is doing his hometown of Lake City, Florida proud. His previous projects, Life of a Youngin and Life of a Youngin 2, turned heads, racking up over 10 million streams. The success of the albums got the young rapper signed to production collective 808 Mafia.

As Youngin made clear with his singles leading up to his new project 386 Landlord, his recent success hasn’t made him forget his roots. On the single “FLA Boy,” which can be found on Landlord, Youngin showed love for his state. “I’m kicking Florida boy sh*t,” he proudly announced at the start of the track, which proves to be a highlight on the project.

The production throughout 386 Landlord compliments Youngin’s quirky flow, combining traditional trap beats with off-kilter samples. It’s this combination which works best on tracks like “Work Talk,” which boasts a bouncing beat and some of Youngin’s most confident deliveries.

Youngin has proved he can carry a song just fine on his own, but it doesn’t hurt when he shares the stage with some talent. OMB Peezy, Doe Boy, and G Herbo all show up on the project. Doe Boy blesses fans with his typically expressive growl, while OMB Peezy is melodic and a fitting addition to the more laidback style of “Listen.”

G Herbo, meanwhile, takes no prisoners on “Out Tha Blue,” an ominous track with breathless bars from both Youngin and Herb. It’s no wonder why the song was a lead single for the project.

Check out the album below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments. Are you looking forward to what Raw Youngin gets up to next?

Tracklist