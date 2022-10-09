Born in Lake City, Florida, Raw Youngin has an intense rapping style. His projects Life of a Youngin and Life of a Youngin 2 garnered him a lot of media attention– so much so that he signed with 808 Mafia. From there, he began working with some of the hottest artists in the industry and has not let up yet.

On Friday, October 7, the artist released his latest single, “FLA Boy.” Equipped with a hard-hitting beat, the record is three minutes long and displays Raw Youngin’s ability to master any flow.

He started the song by rapping, “I’m kicking Florida boy sh*t,” honing in on the fact that he loves repping where he’s from. This reigned true because the visuals for the record were shot in his hometown. From getting a haircut in a local barbershop to showing off the city’s palm trees, Raw Youngin lets everyone know where he hails from.

Stream the record and watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics

I just made 100 off 200

That’s just another play

Can’t let no n*gga do no sucker sh*t

A look the other way