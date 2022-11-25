50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas.

Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.

“This is somebody who is a philanthropist, rapper, artist, business person — you name it,” Mayor Turner said during the ceremony. “He used to live in another city up north, but found his way down south. This is one person who is now a Houstonian. I want to thank him.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends WE TV’s “Hip Hop Homicides” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Turner also praised 50 Cent for creating new opportunities that benefited the city’s youth through the G-Unity foundation. Specifically, Fif’s helped provide entrepreneurial knowledge to high school students.

“He didn’t just come here to live; he has been helping out on so many causes in this city — especially in our high schools, turning our high school students into entrepreneurs with his G-Unity program,” Turner continued. “This city has been elevated because of his presence and so today we have the honor of saying to him, he’s our 2022 Grand Marshal.”

After Turner shared high praise for the rapper and mogul, 50 Cent took the mic to express his gratitude for the honor.

“Thank you, Mayor Turner. I just want to say it’s an honor to be here today. I’m really excited about being in Houston,” 50 Cent said. “Since I made my way out here, Houstonians have embraced me with open arms and it just feels like a great place for me to expand G-Unity as a foundation. I think the legacy [is] always people who help people, so it’s exciting for me to make it to the next stage. Thank you.”

Congratulations to 50 Cent on the honor. Check out his full speech below at the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade below.