After a short stint in jail, Chicago rapper 600Breezy is back on the streets and blaming 6ix9ine for his time behind bars.

600Breezy was arrested in Polk County, Iowa back in December for an alleged probation violation. Serving less than three months in jail, Breezy announced his return on Instagram on Tuesday. Breezy posted a photo of himself smiling while still donned in an orange jumpsuit, plus the caption, “2-22-22 He’s Back [devil emoji].”

Image via HNHH

The Chicago-native also posted a portion of his Minutes of Testimony on his Instagram story. The document reveals that his probation violation sparked from threats he made against 6ix9nine’s life and posing with guns on IG. The document reads, “Interstate Compact received information from the Black Hawk County Attorney that client King had made a video saying that he was going to murder rapper 6ix9ine and had guns posted on his Instagram."

The threats took place during an argument with 6ix9ine on Instagram Live last February in response to comments made about King Von and Lil Durk. “You gon’ die when I see you, respectfully. I’m not Meek, n*gga. And you gotta move around with security ‘cause you b*tch. You have security ‘cause you a hoe, n*gga…You gon’ die, n*gga,” 600Breezy told the “KOODA” rapper.

600Breezy accused the rappers of snitching after a warrant was put out for his arrest. In a since-deleted tweet, Breezy said, “Dude put the police on me. I been had a warrant for three weeks. Leave buddy alone fr. It’s not a drill he is the feds.” When asked if he was talking about 6ix9ine, he confirmed.

[Via]



