Before 600Breezy was arrested in Alabama on charges of being a "fugitive from justice," the Chicago rapper sat down with VladTV, and discussed everything from his time in prison, to the beginnings of the Chicago drill movement.

During the interview, DJ Vlad asked 600Breezy about his relationship with Drake, which the pair had discussed years ago during a previous episode of VladTV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Six-O-Breezo (@600breezy)

Breezy said that he and Drake talk regularly, and explained that the Certified Lover Boy rapper helps him stay focused on the bigger picture.

"We still talk today. He still be in my ear about sh*t," he told DJ Vlad. "I lost a couple of my homies and sh*t like that, so, he'll reach out and be like 'I ain't gon' tell you what to do or what not to do, but I just wanna see you still be around for your family, your kids, your friends,' sh*t like that. He just be trying to keep me level-headed, like 'don't go do no stupid sh*t' ... look at what he doing, like, I got that stock power, I can do that. It's only me stopping myself."

He also revealed that Travis Scott had given him some poignant advice.

Breezy said Scott grabbed him by the shoulders and told him, "Only thing stopping you is you, only thing stopping you is you, take this sh*t serious, have fun with it, but take it serious, and leave all the other shit alone."

While 600Breezy explained how some of rap's biggest stars have helped him further his career, he also acknowledged that artists like Drake like him because he isn't looking for a handout or assistance of some kind. Speaking about the potential of making music with Drake, Breezy told DJ Vlad that he never asked for a feature because he wanted to establish himself as a rapper first.

"We ain't never did no music together. It's like, obviously I've been in the studio, I've been there, but it's like ... I get around them n****s and I'm trying to have fun, I wasn't really trying to work ... that's probably why he f*cked with me so tough because I wasn't like 'let's do a feature, let's do a song, let me get the feature, let me get that,' you know, I'm with them kickin' it." he said. "I don't wanna be that n***a when n****s see me and be like 'Oh yeah, that's that n***a that got a song with Drake. I wanted to be 600Breezy first."

What do you think of the advice Drake and Travis Scott gave 600Breezy? Let us know down in the comments.