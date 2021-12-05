Chicago rapper 600Breezy was reportedly been arrested in Iowa, Friday, after an alleged probation violation according to authorities. The 30-year-old is currently being held without bail.

No further details have surfaced on Breezy's arrest.



Friday's arrest is the second time since November that Breezy has found himself in legal trouble. Just last month, the Chicago native was arrested in Alabama on charges of being a fugitive from justice.

Earlier this year, Breezy spoke about his desire to get off drugs and clean up his lifestyle in a post on Instagram, revealing to fans that he was seven months clean by that point.

"7 months clean, No Lean No Pills No hard drugs at all," said Breezy. "6’5 240 pounds, Gym 3-4 times a week. Take care of yourself, don’t shorten your life span following trends."

Back in March, Breezy claimed that Tekashi 6ix9ine had tipped the feds off to him.

"Dude put police on me I been had a warrant for 3 weeks," he wrote on social media at the time. "Leave buddy alone fr. It’s not a drill he is the feds."

