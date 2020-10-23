Busta Rhymes is in game shape.

Over his career, he's struggled to maintain his weight but, as he gears up to release his new album ELE2, he made sure to get his fitness goals back in check.

"I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE," wrote Busta on Instagram, showing off a before-and-after picture. On the left-hand side, he sports a big belly at the beginning of his journey. On the right, he has a six-pack and is proud to show it off. "I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH," he continued.

As always, 50 Cent figured that it was the perfect time to troll, taking the "before" picture and posting it on his page, drawing similarities to Tracy Morgan's build.

"They really kinda look alike right LOL," wrote Fif. "He gonna curse me out when he wake up."

So as to avoid an ass-whooping from Busta Buss in the morning, Fif added a second slide with Busta's current physique, praising the rapper and hyping up his upcoming album release.

"Nah, Bus did the work and back in shape. I can't wait to hear the album," he wrote on the picture.

As of late, 50 Cent's name has been all over the news, due to his endorsement of Donald Trump for President. Busta Rhymes has also seen an increase in media attention, revealing that he will be participating in the upcoming season of Verzuz, pitching a battle against T.I., which the Atlanta rapper turned down.

Congrats to Busta on getting back in shape!