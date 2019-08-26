When he's not busting anyone's balls on social media, 50 Cent likes to use his platform to imagine what he would look like with different hairstyles. It's become something that we can expect from the veteran rapper at this point. With the season premiere of Power taking place last night, much of Fif's activity had to do with the show and people's reactions to it. He commented on how Joe was replaced with Trey Songz in the theme song and now, he's back to figuring out what type of wig to buy himself. In the past, he's tried out The Weeknd's iconic look and now, it's time for him to adopt Snoop Dogg's braids.



Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Posting a side-by-side comparison of himself (with braids) and Snoop Dogg, Fiddy seems to believe that he and his buddy look pretty similar. We're just not catching onto it though. "My twin brother from Long Beach, be telling me fuck these N***as cuz, Trip on em if you feel like it," wrote the rapper as his caption.

Both 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg were present at last week's Tycoon Pool Party where they had the time of their lives with other superstars. Do you think they could pass as twins? Let us know in the comments.