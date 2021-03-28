50 Cent posted a thank you video on Instagram following the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, during which Power won three trophies.

Power Book II: Ghost was named Outstanding Drama Series. Mary J. Blige took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the show. Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role.

“I’d like to thank the NAACP for recognizing the work of the cast and crew of Ghost: Michael Rainey, Mary J. Blige, Clifford Smith better known as 'M-E-T-H-O-D Man.' We are excited that the fans are still continuing to support the Power universe," 50 says in the video posted to his Instagram.



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The wins were clearly important for 50, who previously called out the Emmys for showing a lack of love for the series: "Ok here it is Emmy’s, My Black ass for your consideration to kiss," he said last August. "Fuck your organization I only care about NAACP awards."

Power was never nominated for an Emmy, but it won several NAACP awards.

50 also went after the Emmys back in 2019: "The EMMY’s can kiss my black ass in slow motion. Fuck em I’m #1 They a bunch of Bengay my back hurt smelling ass old people anyway."

