No one is exempt from being stopped by police and Power actor Michael Rainey Jr. shared his recent experience on social media. We've read through headlines about the public's interactions with law enforcement that turned deadly including events involving George Floyd, Elijah McClain, Anthony McClain, and Philando Castile. The public has shone a light on how officers go about policing neighborhoods and activists have repeatedly accused authorities of discriminatory practices that are reportedly embedded in systemic racism. Rainey seems to agree with that assessment.



Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images

The television star shared a brief clip of an officer at the window of his vehicle as he's inside. The officer has one hand on his gun as Rainey has his back to him while he searches for his identification in the backseat. Over the clip, Rainey detailed what happened and said he was just sitting in the vehicle when the officer approached him.

"This guy was bout to shoot me I swear that camera saved my life," the actor wrote. "Look what he does as soon as he looks into the lens. someone please send his precinct or whatever if u know. These power tripping ass police need they badge taken. Unlawful traffic stop. Didn't even pull me over. Didn't tell me what I was being pulled over for."

"Just came to the whip yelling and sh*t wit his hand on his gun," Rainey continued. "This guy also said stop reaching while I was looking for my license, I guess he was tryna come up with a reason to shoot me." In another clip, the actor suggested he was questioned because he was a Black man in a nice car. After The Shade Room reposted the video, 50 Cent commented, "Dam [facepalm emoji] this is crazy." Check it out below.