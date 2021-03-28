The 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards took place last night (March 27th), airing on CBS, BET, and numerous other stations. Among the night's big winners, Beyoncé notably (and unsurprisingly) won four awards, continuing her domination of this awards show season and earning the most awards than anyone else. Eddie Murphy was awarded the Hall of Fame award during the broadcast in recognition of his outstanding comedic and acting career. Other winners include Drake, who won outstanding male artist for the first time, and Jhené Aiko, who won the outstanding album category after receiving a Grammy nominee for Chilombo.

For your convenience, check out the full list of all the winners of each category below, separated by art medium.

Overall Awards

Hall of Fame Award

Eddie Murphy

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice

Chairman's Award

Rev. D. James Lawson

Presidents Award

LeBron James

Social Justice Impact

Stacey Abrams

Motion Pictures

Outstanding Motion Picture

Bad Boys For Life

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture

Chadwick Boseman - Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture

Phylicia Rashad - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture

Madalen Mills - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture)

Nadia Hallgren - Becoming

Outstanding independent motion picture

The Banker

Outstanding international motion picture

NIGHT OF THE KINGS

Outstanding writing in a motion picture

Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version

Outstanding directing in a motion picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Old Guard

Outstanding animated motion picture

Soul

Outstanding documentary (film)

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding short-film (live action

Black Boy Joy

Outstanding short-film (animated)

Canvas

Outstanding character voice-over performance - motion picture

Jamie Foxx - Soul

Music

Outstanding female artist

Beyoncé - “Black Parade”

Outstanding male artist

Drake - “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional)

Chloe x Halle - “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - "Savage Remix"

Outstanding album

Chilombo -- Jhené Aiko

Outstanding soul/R&B song

“Do It” - Chloe x Halle

Outstanding hip hop/rap song

"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Outstanding new artist

Doja Cat - “Say So”

Outstanding producer of the year

Hit-Boy

Outstanding music video/visual album

“Brown Skin Girl” - Beyonce' feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter

Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album

Soul original motion picture soundtrack - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding gospel/Christian song

“Touch From You” - Tamela Mann

Outstanding gospel/Christian album

The Return - The Clark Sisters

Outstanding jazz album - instrumental

Music from and Inspired by Soul - Jon Batiste

Outstanding jazz album - vocal

Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper - Somi

Outstanding international song

“Lockdown” - Original Koffee

Television

Outstanding drama series

Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding comedy series

Insecure

Outstanding talk series

Red Table Talk

Outstanding reality program/reality competition or game show

Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding variety show (series or special)

VERZUZ

Outstanding news/information (series or special)

The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor

Outstanding children’s program

Family Reunion

Outstanding animated series

Doc McStuffins

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Clifford “Method Man” Smith - Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Deon Cole - black-ish

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Marsai Martin - black-ish

Outstanding performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited-series)

Marsai Martin - black-ish

Outstanding writing in a comedy series

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You - Ep. 112 “Ego Death”

Outstanding writing in a drama series

Attica Locke - Little Fires Everywhere - Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”

Outstanding writing in a television movie or special

Geri Cole - The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding directing in a comedy series

Anya Adams - black-ish - Ep. 611 “Hair Day”

Outstanding directing in a drama series

Hanelle Culpepper - Star Trek: Picard - Ep. 101 "Remembrance"

Outstanding directing in a television movie or special

Eugene Ashe - Sylvie’s Love

Outstanding short form series - comedy or drama

#FreeRayshawn

Outstanding performance in a short form series

Laurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawn

Outstanding short form series - reality/nonfiction

“Between The Scenes” - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding documentary (television - series or special)

The Last Dance

Outstanding character voice-over performance (television)

Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Blair Underwood - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Octavia Spencer - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – individual or ensemble

Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) – individual or ensemble

Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding guest performance - comedy or drama series

Loretta Devine- P-Valley

Outstanding breakthrough creative (television)

Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the Day

Television or Motion Picture



Outstanding directing in a documentary (television or motion picture)

Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem

Outstanding writing in a documentary (television or motion picture)

Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL!

Outstanding literary works

Fiction

The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley

Nonfiction

A Promised Land - Barack Obama

Debut author

We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings

Biography/autobiography

The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Instructional

Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry

Poetry

The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers

Children

She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Youth/teens

Before the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson

Special Awards

Activist of the year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

Youth activist of the year

Madison Potts

Spingarn medal

Misty Copeland

Founder's

Toni Vaz

Sports award I

Stephen Curry

Sports award II

WNBA Player's Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)

Key of life

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

