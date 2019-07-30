50 Cent and Teairra Mari will forever be at war but the platinum-selling rapper refuses to lose this one. According to The Blast, 50 Cent took another dub in court that will likely result in Teairra Mari reminding the judge that she's "broke broke." The Love & Hip Hop star was ordered to pay 50 Cent an additional $4K. Fif previously filed a motion requesting Mari pay sanctions for refusing to turn over certain documents in the past. The judge granted 50 Cent $4,392.50 on top of the $30K the rapper previously won in court.

After the news was made public, it didn't take long for Fif to publicly mock her on Instagram, as he's been doing. The rapper shared a screenshot of the article, reminding Mari and everyone else that Fofty doesn't play. "Stop fucking playing with me, IM NOT GONNA LOSE," he wrote on Instagram.

Throughout their whole feud, they have both made their feelings towards one another very public. Just a few days ago, Teairra Mari demanded the judge deny his request for the $4K sanction, claiming that he's been harassing her over the $30K debt. She said that she handed over all the relevant information that Fif's asked for but he "continues to flood the court with unmerited requests and continues to harass Mari for additional money he is not entitled to."