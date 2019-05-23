The feud between 50 Cent and Teairra Mari could soon be nearing its end. For months, the two have been beefing over $35K. At first, they were at odds because of a social post Fiddy uploaded last year when Teairra's sex tape leaked online. For some reason, the rapper thought it would be appropriate to share a still shot of the reality star in the middle of an extremely graphic sex act. After they went to court for a revenge porn lawsuit, 50 Cent ended up on top and was due $35K from the Love & Hip Hop singer. Since the legal win, Fif hasn't seen a cent of that money but finally, things are moving forward as Teairra gave up her financial statements in court recently.



As reported by The Blast and confirmed by 50 Cent himself, the reality star has officially turned her bank records over to the rapper. This week, she attempted to prove that she was at her grandfather's funeral, which is why she skipped out on a court date, and now she's cooperating fully in the case. The bank statements will reportedly assist 50 Cent in determining how he can collect the $35K he is owed.

Posting about the situation on his Instagram page, the artist suggested that Teairra may be "broke" out of convenience. "So you say your broke, well I’m gonna have to look into this because I say I’m broke when I need to be," he said. "I want my fucxin money,😠by Monday."

Will 50 Cent ever get his money? Stay tuned to find out.