The ongoing feud between 50 Cent and Teairra Mari has been on social media display for the world to see as both artists have trolled one another for months. Just to recap: Teairra named 50 Cent in her revenge porn lawsuit against her ex after the rap mogul shared the leaked video of her sexual encounter. She claimed that he was somehow involved in the conspiracy to leak the footage, but a judge thought otherwise. The singer was ordered to cough up $30K in fees to Fifty, but according to Teairra, she hasn't had the money to pay up.

Since that time, 50 Cent has publicly argued that Teairra is just trying to get out of paying him the money she owes. This has sparked an online disagreement between the two that has included memes, insults, and incessant trolling. According to The Blast, Fifty is asking the judge to tack on another $5K to the money Teairra owes because she has failed to deliver his cash by the deadline. The exact number of the sanction he's requesting is $4,842 and 50 cents.

Teairra's financial records have been examined by a judge and when she was asked about her income, she said she was broke. A judge has yet to rule on this sanction request.