50 Cent is never one to shy away from expressing how he feels, and as a result, the rap mogul and television executive has found himself in countless beefs throughout his career. Most recently, the Power producer has been going at it with his longtime adversaries at Murder Inc., Irv Gotti and Ja Rule.

Now, a new video from Vanity Fair has popped up that finds 50 Cent in more tranquil spirits, as he undergoes a nine-minute lie detector test. Regardless of whether he's answering questions about his new life in Texas or his thoughts on Kanye West's rollout antics, Fif manages to tell the truth throughout the course of the entire lie detector test.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

At one point in the lie detector test, the Vanity Fair interviewer presses 50 Cent on many of the lyrics from his classic debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin'. After playfully asking him whether he asks his iconic "21 Questions" to every woman he dates, the interviewer moves on to question the validity of "High All The Time." 50 Cent confirms that he doesn't smoke, but while explaining the song, he says, "Well, I was high all the time, but everybody else was smoking around me."

The interviewer then brings up an even bigger track from GRODT: "In Da Club." After reciting the opening line from the song's hook, she asks him, "Is the bottle full of bub?" Smiling, 50 Cent replies, "When it first opens, yeah." The interviewer then presses him even further and gets him to admit that he actually fills champagne bottles with ginger ale.

Having called him out for lying on two of his classic tracks, the interviewer asks Fif, "Are there any other tracks you lied in?" 50 Cent then laughs while confirming that his lyrics aren't always factual, saying, "Yeah, it's points that you say things, be creative, and create."

At the end of the interview, 50 Cent is then asked about Kanye West's Mercedes-Benz Stadium antics during the rollout for Donda, and while he thinks that all was just a publicity stunt, he thinks that Ye's biggest publicity stunt of all time was his 2020 presidential run.

You can watch 50 Cent's full lie detector test for Vanity Fair below.

