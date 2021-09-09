This weekend, Evander Holyfield will be making his return to boxing as he takes on the likes of Vitor Belfort in what should be a very interesting match. It was supposed to be Belfort against Oscar De La Hoya, however, the former fighter tested positive for COVID-19 which ultimately changed all of the plans. Instead, it is now Holyfield entering the ring which is probably a bigger draw for the fans anyway.

According to TMZ, there are going to be some massive stars broadcasting this event, including former president Donald Trump and Jorge Masvidal. These two will be on their own broadcast, while Triller will have a main live stream that will consist of 50 Cent and many others. Typically, Snoop Dogg is doing the analysis, however, 50 will be replacing him this time around, and there is no doubt we are in for a treat.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The artist and hip-hop mogul has always been a huge boxing fan so it should be no surprise that he would get into the Triller fight game. His relationship with Floyd Mayweather has always been a hilarious side story in the boxing world, and we're sure his commentary will be hilarious throughout the bout, regardless of who is winning.

If you're a fan, you can't help but wonder how he would have done had he been paired up with Trump, although one can only imagine the possibilities. There was certainly a missed opportunity there although at this point, you can't blame 50 from distancing himself from the man.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

