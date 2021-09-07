50 Cent just can't play nice. The bully mogul, who has reinvented himself as the ultimate internet troll, hopped online to plug his series Raising Kanan in one of the most distasteful ways possible. The rapper and businessman decided to tie in the death of Michael K. Williams. In the now-deleted post, 'Fif writes, “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP michael k. williams.”

Michael K. Williams was discovered in his Brooklyn apartment dead this weekend. Reports claim that drug paraphernalia was near his body, which was found on the couch after his family came to check on him. They claim he was unresponsive through messagaing and they went to check on him.

After rising to fame playing Omar in The Wire, Williams went on to play in several films and television shows, including Lovecraft Country, Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, 12 Years a Slave, and Assassin's Creed. While many praised Williams, 50 just had to go for the low blow.



'Fif and Williams did get into it online just a few years ago. 50 shared a post of incarcerated mogul James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond, with a caption hinting that Henchman got jumped behind bars. Williams then posted a video, saying, "I just stopped pass with a little message for anyone who may or may not be interested in anything they’ve heard in regards to Jimmy Rosemond on social media these past few days. They are completely false y’all. I speak to him and his team of lawyers on a regular basis and I assure you he is fine and in prayer. So with that I’ll say to anyone under the sound of this simple man’s voice God bless.” Fif then stuck back, replying, “Old Omar how much they pay you to play a punk PUNK. Mind your business da fuck wrong wit you." It's unfortunate these two couldn't work things out properly before Williams passed away.