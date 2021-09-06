Actor Michael K. Williams has passed away. As reported earlier, Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after his family decided to check on him after not hearing from him for a few days.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA

It is being reported that drug paraphernalia was found near Williams, which has caused many to suspect an accidental drug overdose. Fentanyl overdoses have become sadly common all over the nation. Some of the most high-profile victims are Mac Miller, Prince, Shock G, and most recently comedian Fuquan Johnson.

The industry as a whole has been mourning the loss of Williams. He obviously made a strong impact on the people he worked with and those around him. The actor came to prominence after starring as Omar in The Wire. He was later featured in several films and television shows, including Lovecraft Country, Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, 12 Years a Slave, and Assassin's Creed.

Reactions have poured in from across Hollywood. Williams' The Wire castmates Isiah Whitlock Jr, Domenick Lombardoozi, and Tray Chaney all shared heartfelt messages.

Lombardozzi —Herc on the show— tweeted, "Michael K Williams I knew was kind. Fair. Gentle. And super fucking talented. I'll cherish our talks and I'll miss him tremendously. My deepest condolences to the Williams family. Rest my friend."

“Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams,” Whitlock Jr. —senator Clay Davis on the show— tweeted, “One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless.”

"A lot of people knew him as Omar, I knew him as Chalky," tweeted Chance the Rapper, "I’m sure his family knew him as Michael. Thanks for all you gave to encourage, enlighten and entertain people you didn’t even know. Praying for your people." Listed below are a handful of condolences and tributes to Williams.