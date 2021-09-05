As reported by TMZ, comedian Fuquan Johnson, a writer for the TV series Comedy Parlour Live, has passed away along with two other unidentified victims after allegedly overdosing on Fentanyl-laced cocaine. The overdose occurred in Venice, California. Comedian Kate Quigley is in critical condition, along with three others, who also took the laced cocaine.

Fentanyl has caused a deadly wave throughout the nation, causing the death of thousands every year. High-profile victims of Fentanyl overdoses include Prince, Mac Miller, Shock G, and Lil Peep. Johnson, 42, was blowing up in the stand-up circuit, following several successful Los Angeles shows. Quigley has appeared in The Office and was known for dating Darius Rucker.

TMZ reports that police were summoned on Friday night around midnight to a home in Venice. Johnson was allegedly pronounced dead on the scene along with two others. The identities of everyone outside of Johnson have yet to be revealed.

It is unclear whether police will pursue any charges. The LAPD is aware of the deaths, however, the source of the drugs has not been confirmed. It's possible that if the other victims recover that they could give some answers to where the drugs came from.

[via]