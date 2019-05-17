stephen king
- Pop CultureStephen King Net Worth 2023: What Is The Author Worth?Maine's boy-next-door to the world's master of horror. A life as intriguing as his tales.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureRoe V. Wade Overturned: Politicians, Musicians, & Actors ReactPoliticians and celebrities respond to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureMichael K. Williams Passed Away & The World Reacts: Tributes From Across The IndustryChance the Rapper, Mark Wahlberg, Lupe Fiasco, Stephen King and more react. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVFX Is Turning Stephen King's "Carrie" Novel Into A Limited SeriesStephen King's inked another deal. By Chantilly Post
- TVHBO Releases Official Trailer For Stephen King's "The Outsider"The first official trailer is here.By Cole Blake
- TVWhoopi Goldberg Switches Up Her Style & Rocks White Locs For Stephen King Flick"The Stand" is coming to CBS very soon.By Erika Marie
- Movies"It: Chapter Two" Expected To Make $100 Million Opening WeekendThe killer clown murders the box office. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"It: Chapter 2" Unsurprisingly Secures R-RatingLet the blood, sex, and gore flow!By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"IT: Chapter Two" Delivers Chilling & Action Packed TrailerPennywise lives. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"It Chapter Two" Frightening New Theatrical Poster Arrives Ahead Of New TrailerPennywise is returning later this year in the new "It" film.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKid Cudi & Big Boi Join Shudder's "Creepshow" CastHorror revival. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Shining" Sequel "Doctor Sleep" First Trailer Has ArrivedThe unexpected sequel might be an equally unexpected hit. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentStephen King Defends "Game Of Thrones" From Online Pitchfork BearersStephen King steps in to quell the cries of "Shame!" By Mitch Findlay