50 Cent is a businessman first and foremost, and when it comes to promoting his brands, he never skips a beat, even if it means getting himself in trouble. Whenever you go on 50's Instagram or Twitter account, you will immediately notice that the vast majority of his posts say #BransonCognac and #LeCheminDuRoi. These hashtags are related to his brands of champagne and cognac that have become so popular over the years, mostly because of the incessant branding.

On Saturday, 50 took things a step too far as he posted a quick tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks of September 11th. While this should have been a nice gesture, it was otherwise clouded by the fact that the artist included his infamous branded hashtags, much to the annoyance of his audience.

As you can see in the tweets below, many took exception to 50's shameless self-promotion, noting that it was distasteful and classless, especially on the 20th anniversary of such a tragedy. Despite this backlash, the hip-hop mogul refused to take the tweet down, and it doesn't appear as though he has even acknowledged the criticism.

Last night, the rapper showed just how unbothered by it he is, as he appeared on the Triller Fight Club to provide commentary for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight.

The artist's post was in stark contrast to the tributes of other famous New York artists. As you can see in The Shader Room posts below, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and Cam'Ron all spoke from the heart about the tragedy and how it impacted them. Their words were received well by fans, and unlike 50 Cent, there was no backlash to be had.

Let us know what you think about 50's tweet, in the comments below.