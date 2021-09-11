Marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, former President George W. Bush spoke about "violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home," in remarks delivered on Saturday, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Bush served as President of the United States during the infamous attack.

“In the weeks and months following the 9/11 attacks, I was proud to lead an amazing, resilient, united people,” Bush said. “When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from our own.”



Bush added that he has no any “explanations or solutions” for the lack of "unity" in America that he spoke off.

“There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” he said. “But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

Flight 93 was a fourth passenger flight that was hijacked by four al-Qaeda terrorists on September 11th, 2001; however, all 44 people on board were killed when passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft from the hijackers and the plane crashed.

