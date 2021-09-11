Twenty years ago today, the world was confronted with a devastating event that changed the course of history. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when the Twin Towers fell, and until this day, over 1,000 people have not been accounted for. This week, it was shared that two people have finally been identified all these years later, and to commemorate the solemn anniversary, President Joe Biden released a video addressing America, and the world, about the event that has continued to be debated among politicians, citizens, and conspiracy theorists.

"We honor all those who risked and gave their lives in the minutes, hours, months, and years afterward," said Biden. "No matter how much time has passed, these commemorations bring everything painfully back as if you just got the news a few seconds ago."



Spencer Platt / Staff / Getty Images

The president also spoke about the "darker forces of human nature: fear and anger, resentment and violence against Muslim Americans" that were birthed out of the tragic event. "We learned that unity is the one thing that must never break."

In the caption to his video he wrote, "[Twenty] years after September 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that."

Watch the president's video, along with a few posts about 9/11, below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

[via][via]