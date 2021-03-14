Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R) said that he wasn't worried during the Capitol Hill riot on January 6th, but admitted that he would've been had the protesters been apart of Black Lives Matter. Johnson spoke about the infamous insurrection attempt on a radio program titled The Joe Pags Show, Thursday.

As for why he felt unthreatened, Johnson explained, “Because I didn’t [feel threatened]. Mainly because I knew, even though those thousands of people that were marching to the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break a law, and so I wasn’t concerned.”



Win McNamee / Getty Images

So what would've made Johnson worried? He argued that Black Lives Matter or Antifa would have been the real cause for concern: “Now, had the tables been turned — and Joe, this could get me in trouble — had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election, and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.”

Johnson was first elected to the Senate in 2010, defeating Democratic incumbent Russ Feingold.

[Via]