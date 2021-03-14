Ron Johnson
Politics
Ron Johnson Says He Would've Only Been Afraid On Jan. 6 If BLM Stormed The Capitol
Sen. Ron Johnson says he didn't feel threatened during the Capitol Hill riot, but would have if Black Lives Matter were protesting.
By
Cole Blake
Mar 14, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE