There's likely no one more ruthless in the music industry than Hip-Hop legend turned television mogul 50 Cent. The artist and executive never hesitates to beef with anyone, his closest associates included. Following the tragic news of Michael K. Williams' death on Monday, fans learned that Fif definitely isn't one to forgive and forget, even when his adversaries pass away.

Upon learning about the acclaimed The Wire actor's passing, 50 Cent capitalized on the news by promoting the most recent episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which also notably featured one of the main characters overdosing in the final moments. "[eyes emoji] Damn if you didn't see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. R.I.P. michael k williams," the Get Rich Or Die Trying artist wrote in a shocking Instagram post.

Whether or not he was trying to connect the dots from a recent tragedy to his show or simply be malicious toward his former foe, 50 Cent eventually deleted the post, but on Tuesday, the rapper has returned to double down on his controversial social media sentiments. Fif recently shared a screenshot of a news article with the headline "50 Cent Under Fire for Using Michael K. Williams' Death to Plug 'Power Book III: Raising Kanam,' and his caption for the post confirms that he truly doesn't care about the backlash that he has been receiving over the past 24 hours.

"Hey if you didn’t get a chance to see Raising Kanan check it out," 50 Cent writes in the new post's caption. Although he doesn't mention the fallen actor's name directly, he does hint at the current theory that Williams perished following a fatal drug overdose. 50 continues, saying, "Fentanyl is a hell of a drug."



50 Cent/Instagram

Even 50 Cent's followers are blown away by his actions. One commenter wrote, "you just don't stop," while another said, "your heart is empty..." Another user expertly described Fif's antics, saying, "When will the media learn a guy who wants all the smoke can't be under fire ever."



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram

Do you think that 50 Cent is out of pocket for using Michael K. Williams' death to promote Power Book III: Raising Kanan?