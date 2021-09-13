Longtime hip-hop fans are well familiar with the seemingly endless feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule. Originating in the streets before spilling into the booth, Fif and Ja's tilt in the early millennium -- which ultimately led to Dr. Dre and Eminem entering the fray -- will likely go down as one of hip-hop's most notorious beefs.

Though it has been years since the height of the animosity, it's evident that both men still nurse a strong dislike for one another. Every so often, the pair will make headlines for reigniting their back-and-forth on social media; lest we forget the previous story in which 50 allegedly purchased several rows worth of Ja Rule tickets, forcing his foe to perform to a thinned-out crowd.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Now, with Ja set to square off with Fat Joe in a Verzuz battle tomorrow night, September 14, rumors have been heating up that Joe is planning on bringing 50 Cent out for a surprise cameo. While the WWE-esque manoeuver would certainly rile up the crowd, Ja Rule has maintained that not even the sight of his longtime rival would faze him in the heat of battle.

Speaking with TMZ, Ja Rule addressed the rumors of a Fif appearance, explaining that he doesn't necessarily want to shift the focus away from himself and Joe. "I will say, 50 had his shot," says Ja. "I wanted him in the dog house first. He didn't want to come to the dog house. So me and crack are going to represent for the city and do it right and put on a beautiful, beautiful show."

Chance Yeh/Getty Images

"But you know, me and Crack are both competitors," he continues. "It's going to be a fight, a great show for people." When the rumored possibility of a 50 Cent cameo is brought up, Ja seems to doubt the possibility. "Listen, that would be the dumbest thing ever. You didn't want to get in the gauntlet with me, but you want to make an appearance? Come on -- bring it on, baby!" He laughs. "I ain't fearing nothing, yo. If that happens, that just means I have to give both of them that work!"

Check out Ja's response below, and look for him to square off with Fat Joe (and potentially 50 Cent) at Madison Square Garden on September 14th.